The Los Angeles Clippers offseason is not off to the best start. After failing to trade for guard Malcolm Brogdon, the team had a major deadline with Eric Gordon's contract guarantee date on June 28th.

With just under an hour to go until his deadline, the LA Clippers announced that they've waived guard/forward Eric Gordon. The Clippers had until 11:59PM EST on Wednesday to decide on the $20.9 million guarantee for the 2023-24 season.

The LA Clippers have officially announced that they've waived Eric Gordon. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 29, 2023

The Clippers acquired Eric Gordon in a three-team trade with the Houston Rockets that sent Luke Kennard to the Memphis Grizzlies, and John Wall, as well as a 2023 first round pick swap, to the Houston Rockets.

So the Clippers traded Luke Kennard, John Wall, and the pick swap that turned into Cam Whitmore for 27 games of Eric Gordon. https://t.co/Gfq3f5nKyy — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 29, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gordon played 22 of the 23 games in the regular season and all five playoff games for the Clippers. In his second stint with the Clippers, he averaged 11 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.1 three-pointers per game on 42.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the team will save approximately $110 million in luxury taxes.

After the Clippers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs at the hands of the Phoenix Suns in late April, President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank expressed the organization's strong desire to bring Eric Gordon back to the team for next season.

“When we got Eric, we wanted to upgrade our top eight, and we thought he'd be a great fit along with Kawhi and PG. Unfortunately because those guys were injured we didn't see it as much, but the gravity he provides, his shooting range, he shoots fours, plus he gives you another ball handler, and because of his strength, he's able to guard up. So we like Eric very much. He's a total pro, and we'd like to have him back.”

The Clippers still have a lot of moves left to make this season, and we could see the moves begin once free agency starts on June 30th. As it stands, however, it is interesting to see the Clippers move on from Gordon after trading a highly valuable Luke Kennard and a pick swap that turned into Cam Whitmore, projected to be one of the best players in this year's NBA Draft.