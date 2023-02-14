The Boston Celtics couldn’t strike a deal last year with forward Grant Williams, and he may decide to up his price when contract talks resume.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Williams is looking for a new deal that could net him around $20 million annually. Stein compared this type of contract to Keldon Johnson’s, as the San Antonio Spurs small forward signed a four-year, $80 million rookie scale extension over the summer.

Like Johnson, the 24-year-old Williams was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. Ironically, Johnson, who’s averaging 21.9 points per game this season, was selected seven picks after Williams.

However, the former Kentucky Wildcat is on a rebuilding team and getting more minutes than Williams. Conversely, the fourth-year Celtic mainly comes off the bench and is averaging 8.7 points per game. While Williams’ role has expanded over the past seasons, it’s hard to imagine the C’s giving him a gigantic payday when he becomes a restricted free agent in 2024.

Although the two-time SEC Player of the Year has been in a recent slump, with just 6.7 points per outing in his last 10 games, his time in Boston has been fruitful. During the 2022-23 campaign, he has shown flashes of what he can do:

Grant Williams : Season-high 25 points on 7-13 shooting, 4-6 from 3, 7-8 from the FT line & 5 rebounds in 34 minutes off the bench pic.twitter.com/cHVtwKHlruhttps://t.co/0I8YKkj66Y — owen (@joemazzulla) February 9, 2023

Although there were a few rumors suggesting the Celtics might trade him at the deadline, nothing ever happened. Williams’ future might look uncertain in Beantown, but for now, he seems ready to contribute:

"Hopefully we have these guys throughout the whole season. Including myself." Grant Williams talks NBA trade deadline rumors pic.twitter.com/qWZWOezGWl — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 9, 2023

Tuesday, the Celtics will face off against the contending Milwaukee Bucks, a team Williams torched in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals last season. Unfortunately, he’s questionable for the game due to some swelling in his elbow — in fact, most of the key C’s are either out or questionable:

#NEBHInjuryReport (2/2): Jayson Tatum (illness, non-COVID) – DOUBTFUL

Grant Williams (right elbow swelling) – QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (left ankle soreness) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 13, 2023

If Grant Williams truly wants to earn a big payday, playing well in a significant game versus a top team wouldn’t hurt.