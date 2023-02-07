The NBA trade deadline is almost upon us, but the Boston Celtics still haven’t made a move. However, there are rumblings of Celtics forward Grant Williams being dealt before the Feb. 9 deadline, per CelticsBlog’s Keith Smith.

Smith says “chatter” regarding a potential trade involving Williams is starting to pick up. Smith even discussed Williams’ future with an anonymous league source.

“Grant wants a lot of money,” the source said. “We heard he thinks he’s got $18 to $20 million waiting for him in free agency. And he wants to play more, probably start. Not sure either one of those happen with Boston.”

While the 24-year-old seems committed to the Celtics despite the absence of a contract extension, his status in Boston after this season remains nebulous. Williams will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 and was seemingly betting on himself to play well enough to earn a bigger payday.

Unfortunately, he’s cooled off since the start of the 2022-23 campaign, as he’s shooting just 36.5% from the field in his last 10 games. On Monday night against Detroit, he scored only two points in 21 minutes.

There’s still a lot of time left for Williams to get back into his normal shooting groove, but it remains to be seen whether that’ll be with Boston or not. Just recently it was reported that the Miami Heat showed interest in the young forward, and a few months ago teams like the Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs were inquiring about Williams.

On those rebuilding squads, Williams would play more and potentially start. Yet, he’s also a beloved teammate on the C’s and has voiced his championship aspirations and dedication to lifting Banner No. 18 in Boston:

Let’s go get a 💍 #18 — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) October 17, 2022

Nevertheless, Grant Williams’ status will be worth monitoring in the coming days.