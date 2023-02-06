The NBA is about to hit the trade deadline this week, so front offices across the league are scrambling to pull off deals from behind the desks. The Miami Heat are rumored to be keeping a close eye on the potential of trading for Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams, per insider Greg Sylvander (h/tNBA Central).

Grant Williams is a sound target for playoff contenders looking to beef up their frontcourt. The former Tennessee Volunteers star is a looming restricted free agent in the offseason following the Celtics’ decision to exercise their $4.3 million option on Grant Williams.

The Heat can certainly use some more muscle up front. Their depth is suspect in the frontcourt with Bam Adebayo leading the unit. Someone like Grant Williams is not going to usurp Adebayo’s status as the Heat’s alpha in the middle and instead would add stability to a position that needs it. So far in the 2022-23 NBA season, Williams is averaging 11.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per 36 minutes for the Celtics.

Williams is an efficient producer on offense, as he is on pace to finish his second season in a row with at least a 60 percent true shooting percentage, thanks to a 47.7 percent shooting from the field and a 41.8 percent shooting from behind the arc. He is not getting to the foul line often but is a decent 79.6 percent shooting from the charity stripe.

The Heat are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 29-25 record — still a precarious position considering that they are just a few games inside the Play-in Tournament cut line.