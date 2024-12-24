Jimmy Butler's time with the Miami Heat appears to be nearing its conclusion, but according to Bobby Marks and Jeremy Woo of ESPN, league insiders believe that Butler is likely to remain with the team past the trade deadline. Unless the six-time All-Star causes significant disruptions or Miami receives an irresistible trade proposal, he is expected to stay on the Heat's roster.

Butler has visibly shown his frustration with the Miami Heat throughout this season, despite delivering exceptional performances on the court. However, the Heat's current roster lacks the depth and talent needed to contend for an NBA championship, especially in an Eastern Conference that is more competitive than it has been in years.

Where is Jimmy Butler going?

The 35-year old is in the final year of his contract and seems unlikely to re-sign with the Miami Heat, which raises the possibility of a trade. The six-time All-Star is expected to opt out of his $52 million player option for next season, making him a free agent unless an extension is agreed upon. Miami has the option to offer Butler a two-year deal worth $112.6 million to retain him.

This season, Butler has been solid, averaging 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game. He is shooting 55.2% from the field, 35.7% from three-point range, and 78.2% from the free-throw line. The Heat forward’s contributions have helped the Heat achieve a 13-13 record, placing them sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Butler has become a topic of trade discussions this season. With a $48.7 million salary and stellar performances on the court, he warrants a team capable of contending for a title. While Butler's agent has refuted the rumors, the chatter hasn’t subsided. As the trade deadline approaches in just over a month, a deal involving Butler could materialize quickly.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns showing interest

The Athletic's Jovan Buha reports that the Lakers are anticipated to be among the more aggressive teams ahead of the February 6 trade deadline, aiming to capitalize on the remaining years of the LeBron James and Anthony Davis duo.

Parting with their final valuable trade assets is essentially a full commitment to the present, and that's exactly the intention. If the Lakers hesitate to trade Hachimura and two first-round picks for a versatile forward who boosts their performance on both ends of the court, it raises the question—why hold on to Davis and James at all?

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly eager to acquire Butler, but their only potential path to landing him would involve trading Bradley Beal and what remains of their future draft picks. However, two significant obstacles stand in the way: Beal holds a no-trade clause, and there is little indication that the Heat are interested in a trade involving Butler and Beal, according to Marc Stein.

Beal, 31, has dealt with injuries this season, including a sprained elbow, a strained calf, and knee swelling. Following a recent practice, Beal suggested that no one from Phoenix's front office has approached him about the possibility of waiving his no-trade clause.

Last Friday, Jimmy Butler exited Miami's game in the first quarter after seeming to injure his ankle. He was later ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a stomach illness, which the Heat lost 114-107. Butler also missed Saturday's 121-114 loss to the Orlando Magic due to the same illness. He is listed as questionable for their Monday game against the Brooklyn Nets due to a stomach illness.