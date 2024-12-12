It was a hectic past couple of days for Miami Heat fans reading the rumors about Jimmy Butler possibly being traded by the deadline and ending his highly successful stint with the team. However, Butler's agent would call out Shams Charania, the ESPN NBA insider who reported that Miami would be “open” to trading the star and the forward had preferred destinations.

When a player goes through trade speculation, it seems not often fans see their agent take to social media to show his displeasure in the reporting. The agent in question, Bernie Lee, would double down on his feelings and say to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald that Butler's position with the combination of his name is a “tool to cement a headline.”

“Anything associated with Jimmy’s position and using my name as the tool to cement a headline,” Lee said. “Jimmy’s job is to perform at his job to the best of his many abilities and to drive that team to win. As of today, Jimmy analytically grades out as approximately the sixth-eighth best player in the NBA, and his team has almost a plus 10 point differential when his usage is over 20. The Golden State Warriors, when they won 73 games, were a plus 11.6. He’s doing his job really well, and that is the focus, which in turn makes it my focus.”

Heat star Jimmy Butler's agent calls out Shams Charania on social media

This response came after a slew of posts on X, formerly Twitter, in which, besides Charania's original reporting, he added that the Phoenix Suns are one team that Lee has said Butler would want to go to. Lee said that all of Charania's reporting was “fabricated.”

“Alright listen,” Lee said Wednesday. “I gave you a pass yesterday because I was busy but if you don’t stop putting my name on your complete and utter made up bull— because you know you normally aren’t worth my time to acknowledge.”

“I don’t know what I’m going to do because I’m a middle aged dad but just know it would indicate severe dislike,” Lee continued. “World… all this is fabricated. I have never and honestly it wouldn’t help me or the position I represent to do anything that’s been reported by said ‘journalist.’”

Heat's Jimmy Butler likes all of the noise he's receiving

The Heat's owner, Mickey Arison, would even repost these messages by Lee on the social media platform to show his support. Lee would throw more shots at Charania, saying that this is the chance for him to reveal he uses “Chat GPT,” the AI-operated website, to write out his posts.

Butler himself would break his silence on the trade rumors and say he likes all the attention he's getting and implied some frustration where even if the star says he loves to be in Miami, reporting would say otherwise. Charania reported that besides the Heat “open” to trading Butler, the 35-year-old would prefer to play for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and now the Suns.

He also mentioned that Butler plans to opt out of his current deal and become a free agent in the offseason after an inability to sign a contract extension with Miami. At any rate, the Heat are currently playing their best basketball as they are on a three-game winning streak, looking to make it four against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.