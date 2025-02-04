On Monday evening, the Atlanta Hawks got back into the win column with a much-needed victory over the Detroit Pistons courtesy of a Trae Young game-winner. The victory gave Atlanta a bit of positive energy ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, in which they are expected to be active participants.

Perhaps the most talked-about name on the Hawks' roster pertaining to a trade is sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic, who has been out of the lineup for the last several games, simply being listed as “away from the team.”

Recently, NBA insider Marc Stein broke down why the talks have been delayed up to this point.

“Atlanta has obviously not yet traded Bogdan Bogdanović but the expectation persists that the Hawks will still be moving the 32-year-old sharpshooter before Thursday's deadline,” reported Stein on his Substack. “One source briefed on the process told The Stein Line that the delay stems from the Hawks exploring more ambitious trade constructions — possibly even involving (Brandon) Ingram.”

ClutchPoints' own Brett Siegel also recently reported that the Hawks are pressing the pause button on the Bogdanovic talks–at least temporarily.

“While various teams have inquired about Bogdanovic, including the Suns, the Hawks are prepared to take their negotiations right up to the deadline due to their involvement in potential multi-team trades,” reported Siegel.

What should the Hawks do?

Any chances that the Hawks had of making legitimate noise this season likely ended when Jalen Johnson was lost for the year due to a shoulder injury; however, there's no real incentive for Atlanta to tank, as the team owes its first round draft pick to the San Antonio Spurs this year.

This being the case, it shouldn't come as a major surprise to see Landry Fields and company scouring ways to potentially remain competitive in the short term, whether that means bringing in Brandon Ingram or another one of the bigger names currently available on the trade market.

The Hawks currently sit four games below .500 after a recent ugly eight-game losing streak which came to a merciful end on Monday. The Hawks have just one more game before Thursday's trade deadline, on Wednesday at home vs the San Antonio Spurs.