Published November 21, 2022

By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

With a 10-6 record (good for third-best in the Eastern Conference), the Atlanta Hawks are off to a promising start to the new season. But that hasn’t kept the team and its players out of trade rumors, including John Collins. However, there are other Hawks involved in these rumors as well.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, “NBA executives believe Atlanta will likely have to part with either forward John Collins, swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic, or center Clint Capela to avoid looming luxury tax concerns next season.” The luxury tax worries stem from the Hawks recently extending forward De’Andre Hunter with a four-year, $95 million deal.

And of the three players mentioned, John Collins, surprisingly, isn’t the most likely to be dealt, according to Scott. Since last June, Collins has seen his name come up consistently in trade talks, but the swingman Bogdanovic is currently the most available:

“Bogdanovic is the most available, according to rival executives. Bogdanovic is owed $18 million this season and has an $18 million player option for the 2023-24 season.”

Bogdan Bogdanovic, 27, has yet to take the court for the Hawks in 2022-23 after having surgery on his knee this summer. In 316 career games, Bogdanovic is averaging 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, one steal, and 0.2 blocks per game. This is his third season with Atlanta after spending the first three seasons of his pro career with the Sacramento Kings.

Collins, 25, has seen his numbers dip across the board this season. Across 16 games, he’s averaging just 12.4 points per game, the lowest since his rookie season, and he’s shooting a career-worst 49.4% from the field and 23.4% from 3-point range to boot.

Look for the Hawks to make a move ahead of the trade deadline.