Pascal Siakam to the Hawks?

The Pascal Siakam trade rumors are gaining some steam amid the struggles of the Toronto Raptors to establish their footing in the 2023-24 NBA regular season. As such, teams like the Atlanta Hawks are being rumored as a potential Toronto trade partner, with Siakam as the main piece, as further noted by Matt Moore of the Action Network.

“Let's dig in on Siakam being likelier. Siakam is expiring, which puts the pressure more firmly on the Raptors to move him to avoid the risk of losing him for nothing. There were talks described as “serious” by multiple sources over the summer between the Hawks and the Raptors, first involving a three-team trade with Dallas that fizzled once the Mavericks saw what they had in Derek Lively, and then a direct two-team deal.”

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Siakam is being targeted by teams like the Hawks. For one, he and the Raptors have yet to hammer out an extension deal, which means he is in line to hit the market next summer as an unrestricted free agent. Siakam is playing on the final year of the four-year rookie extension deal he inked with the Raptors back in 2019.

The Hawks are also struggling lately, having lost four games in a row, but a potential acquisition of someone like Siakam from a team he doesn't seem to be striking another deal with would be a major boost to Atlanta's roster.

On the season, the versatile Siakam is averaging 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the floor.