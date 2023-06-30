NBA free agency has yet to hit and the day before the madness begins, the NBA world had a bombshell dropped on them in the form of Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden. Rumors swirled about Harden potentially opting out of his contract and becoming an unrestricted free agent. Instead, James Harden made the choice to pick up his contract option and work with the Sixers in finding a suitable trade partner. This ensures that the Sixers don't lose Harden for nothing. While the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers had been mentioned as possible destinations, the Miami Heat have emerged as a potential trade partner as per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

“The Clippers and Heat are expected to emerge in this process for James Harden, I'm told,” Charania reported. “Teams across the league that I've spoken to, understand a player like Harden, of his caliber, will likely reach a preferred destination, especially when you look at how his exit from Houston went a couple of years ago. As so the 76ers and Harden, before he reaches free agency on Friday, will now look at a potential trade out of Philadelphia.”

The Heat, coming off a phenomenal playoff run, could benefit tremendously from a James Harden trade. It would give them a legitimate go-to guy especially down the stretch of close games to pair alongside Jimmy Butler. As Charania mentioned, any potential Sixers trade will be to wherever Harden wants to end up rather than whom the Sixers deem as a suitable trade partner. It's going to be a very interesting offseason indeed.