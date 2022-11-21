Published November 21, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Duncan Robinson’s career with the Miami Heat might coming to an end soon, based on these recent rumors. The sharpshooting forward is struggling to find his shot this season after three years of excellent play. As a result, the Heat are making Duncan Robinson available in a trade, league sources told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

One of the reasons why Duncan Robinson could be traded this season is the Heat’s current salary situation. Next season, they are projected to be $19 million above the luxury tax threshold. Cutting ties with the struggling Robinson would help them avoid paying the luxury tax.

There was a time when you could easily justify paying the luxury tax for someone like Duncan Robinson. The forward burst onto the scene in 2019 as one of the best pure shooters in the league. He averaged over 40% from deep in 2019 and 2020, and was a respectable 37% last season. All signed pointed to him continuing his dependable shooting for the Heat this season.

Unfortunately, Robinson’s shooting has fallen off a cliff this season. He’s currently shooting around 35% from the field this year, and an equally atrocious 30% from deep. He has been part of the reason why the Heat have struggled greatly to start the year.

Despite his struggles, there will likely be teams that are willing to take on Duncan Robinson’s contract in a trade, even though he’s making $18 million annually. There’s still a chance that the Heat forward could regain his stroke, after all. Unfortunately, that opportunity might not come in Miami anymore. We will keep you updated on any more rumors surrounding Robinson.