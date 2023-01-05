By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

It’s no secret that Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have fallen off from their status as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season. Following a disheartening loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, who were without both LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Heat now have a mere 20-19 record on the season. And for a team with championship aspirations, that simply isn’t good enough.

Thus, it’s no surprise that the Heat are looking to upgrade their roster with the trade deadline inching closer and closer. In the hunt for potential upgrades, Miami could end up dealing away Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

The Heat traded for Victor Oladipo back in March 2021 after the former All-Star showed that he still had a lot left in the tank after suffering a few lower body injuries. Alas, Oladipo has endured a plethora of injuries since then, hampering his overall production.

However, he has shown some flashes of improved play as of late, and the Heat may find it difficult to acquire someone with Oladipo’s upside along his price range. (He’s making $8.75 million this year, with a player option for $9.45 million next season.) Moreover, Dipo signed a one-year plus one deal this past offseason, which gave him veto rights in any potential trade.

On the other hand, Dewayne Dedmon makes more sense as a potential trade candidate. His contract for next season is totally non-guaranteed, making him an enticing trade candidate for a team looking to shed some salary for next season. Dedmon has only played in 27 games this season, averaging just 12 minutes for the razor-thin Heat squad.

Duncan Robinson’s injury surely threw a wrench in the Heat’s trade plans. Nonetheless, with the Heat roster aging, expect a few trades to come in the next few weeks to maximize the remaining elite years of Jimmy Butler.