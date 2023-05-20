Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Former Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges remains out of the league after his domestic violence incident. But, it appears Michael Jordan and the front office may still be interested in giving the restricted free agent a new deal.

Bridges recently FaceTimed with MJ:

Former Hornets forward Miles Bridges FaceTiming with Michael Jordan 🗣️ (via MB/Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/Nlp735bEyY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 20, 2023

If you listen to the few words from Jordan, it does sound like he was trying to relate to Bridges’ situation. Back in April, the NBA suspended the former Michigan standout for 30 games. If he signs a deal somewhere, he only needs to serve a 10-game suspension since he already missed 20.

The Hornets actually offered $7.9 million after the 2021-22 campaign, but the two sides decided to wait and see how his legal saga unfolded.

Bridges was arrested last June for allegedly assaulting his wife in front of their two children. He’s currently serving three years of probation.

Despite the off-court issues, there is no doubt Charlotte could use him. They finished with a putrid 27-55 record this past season, one of the worst records in the Association. With the second overall pick in next month’s draft and potentially re-signing Bridges, it would help a lot.

Bridges averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 49% shooting in 2021-22 for the Hornets, proving to be one of the team’s best players alongside LaMelo Ball.

The fact that MJ is speaking with him would surely make one think that Charlotte is considering the idea of bringing the 24-year-old back. I mean, why else could they be talking on FaceTime, right?

Only time will tell, I guess.