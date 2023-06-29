According to earlier reports, it's very much possible that James Harden has already played his last game for the Philadelphia 76ers. This is after the former MVP picked up his $36.5 million player option with the Sixers for this coming season in order to facilitate a trade to another team. This saga, however, has taken a massive turn, with reports now emerging that there could now be a path back for Harden to return to Philly.

A new report from Sixers insider Paul Hudrick of SB Nation has now revealed that both the Sixers and James Harden currently remain open to the possibility of running it back in 2023-24. It seems that the notion of Philadelphia unequivocally deciding to move on from Harden isn't as accurate as initially reported:

“Now, it appears Harden is keeping his options open to play for a contender — whether that’s in Philadelphia or elsewhere. Because of league tampering rules, the Sixers were not allowed to engage Harden until he opted in or free agency began. The idea that Harden has definitely played his last game in Philly appears premature, per a league source. The Sixers will look into potential trades, but the team will only strike a deal that makes sense,” wrote Hudrick.

This by no means guarantees a return to Philly for Harden this coming season. It's still very much possible that the Sixers find a new home for the 33-year-old veteran, but at this point, it seems that they are not in any rush to do so. What you can say for sure is that this situation has gotten a lot more complicated.