As 10-time All-Star James Harden attempts to force his way out of a franchise for the third consecutive time, the rumor mill is churning, with multiple insiders painting a bleak picture of Harden’s future outlook with the Philadelphia 76ers.

At this point, Harden is expected to eventually be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, a team that employs two of the most complete players in the NBA — future Hall of Famers — but doesn't have a starting point guard, let alone a star point guard. With that in mind, Yahoo Sports insider Jake Fischer notes that “Harden’s side is very much of the belief joining the Clippers is not a matter of if, but when.”

However, Fischer also reports that “if this saga does drag out through September and until Media Day on Oct. 2, Harden is expected at this point to report to training camp,” a scenario that even the Sixers may not want by that time. Harden, having already made an explicit trade request to Philadelphia's front office, has now begun a familiar and practiced routine of passive-aggressive actions.

Removing everything Sixers-related from his Twitter bio, NBA fans are already awaiting the return of a heftier Harden, recalling the fluffy appearance he suddenly had when he wanted out of Houston.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

James Harden has removed his 76ers affiliation from his bio 👀 pic.twitter.com/dZeuzMZxgH — Sixerdaily (@Sixerdaily) July 19, 2023

Although Harden didn't use such tactics to get out from under the Brooklyn Nets, he leveraged his impending free agent status, ultimately leading to his trade to Philly.

harden wearing a fat suit to get traded was iconic. pic.twitter.com/3lu4pwvyUE — smalls (@StephieSmallls) July 18, 2023

Frankly, even if Harden were to show up to training camp, there may not be anybody truly expecting it to end with a change-of-heart. Not even Sixers president Daryl Morey.