While most other teams have been heavily involved in NBA free agency, the Boston Celtics have been relatively quiet. They have added a couple of guys to the squad, and they did sign Kristaps Porzingis to that massive extension, but it's not like Boston has been going on a spending spree like the Houston Rockets. As it is, priority No. 1 for the Celtics remains to be the contract extension of Jaylen Brown.

The past few days have been characterized not only by big-name free agency signings, but also, by other teams securing their star players to long-term deals. Tyrese Haliburton got himself paid by the Indiana Pacers, while it was the same case with Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The likes of LaMelo Ball, Domantas Sabonis, and Desmond Bane, to name a few, also bagged big-money deals of late. Even Porzingis got a new contract with the Celtics.

Be that as it may, Jaylen Brown has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with Boston, thereby casting doubt on his future with the team. According to NBA insider Jared Weiss of The Athletic, however, JB is still expected to sign an extension with the Celtics. It's just that the developments over the past few days have had a significant impact on the negotiations between both sides.

“Discussions over a designated veteran extension for Brown are expected to pick up steam soon, as the negotiating parties head to Las Vegas Summer League. While several designated rookie extensions have been agreed upon since free agency opened, the Brown contract is more complicated. Sources with knowledge of the discussions told The Athletic that the delay is due to the flurry of free agency activity this past week,” Weiss wrote.

Based on this report, it's only a matter of time before Jaylen Brown inks that deal. However, until it's official, there's going to be a lot of talk about the 26-year-old potentially jumping ship.