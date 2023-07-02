It's been a busy few days for NBA franchises.

Though they weren't as active as some other NBA teams, the Pacers made a few moves that could help boost their roster for the near future.

Indiana needed extra size and a starting power forward heading into the offseason. It drafted Houston forward Jarace Walker after it traded their No. 7 selection in the 2023 NBA Draft for the No. 8 pick and two second-rounders. It signed former Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown to a two-year, $45 million contract on Friday. The Pacers traded for forward Obi Toppin from the New York Knicks in exchange for two future second-rounders.

And, in arguably their most significant move of the weekend, they locked down All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton to a five-year contract worth up to $260 million on Saturday.

“It was great, man. I told him I like Rolex,” Mathurin said, via All Pacers. “I'm really happy, man. Ty's been working really hard and he's been a leader since I met him. Obviously, I want to keep it that way and obviously we have pretty good players coming into the team this season.

“We're trying to make the playoffs next year, and Ty's the head of the snake. I'm really happy for him.”

What grade should adding Tyrese Haliburton to the squad receive?

Tyrese Haliburton signing grade: A-

There's no overstating the importance of Haliburton to the Pacers' future.

Haliburton, a former first-round pick by the Sacramento Kings in the 2020 NBA Draft, earned an All-Star selection last season after he averaged 20.7 points and 10.4 assists per game last season. Both would be career-highs for the 23-year-old guard. Haliburton scored 39 points and dished 16 assists in a four-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse just one day after earning 29 and 11 against the Chicago Bulls.

“He's getting better all the time,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said, via The Indy Star. “A franchise pillar, obviously. He's changed everything with this organization. He's changed the entire vibe of it. He's changed the atmosphere day to day in the locker room and the way people view Indiana Pacers basketball.”

The Pacers traded forward Domantas Sabonis, guard Justin Holiday, guard Jeremy Lamb and a second-round pick in 2023 for Haliburton, guard Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson in early 2022. Hield has averaged 17.1 points per game over the 106 games he played for Indiana, hitting 41% of his 3-point attempts and 45.5% of his shots from the field.

Indiana made the necessary move to keep the 23-year-old All-Star on the roster for the foreseeable future. If he can pair well with some of the team's new additions, he can ultimately be a player the Pacers can build around as they push for the playoffs in the future.

It will take time to see if the Pacers can surround Haliburton with the players he needs for successful runs to the postseason. But, so far, they've done a decent job at filling out their roster with more youthful options.

After their free agency moves, the Pacers will have 15 players on the roster. Toppin and Walker will strengthen the power forward position as forwards Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson return to the roster next season. Both Hield and Mathurin will be on next year's roster. Indiana welcomed three other rookies in the draft, including Belmont guard Ben Sheppard.

Either way, the Pacers made the right choice by bringing Haliburton back.