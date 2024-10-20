There's a new business figure tied to the Boston Celtics. Businessman Mark Bezos, the half-brother of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is rumored to be interested in buying the team, per Boston.com. Mark is the co-founder of an equity company called HighPost Capital, based in Florida.

Bezos is one of two new business figures reported to be interested in buying the Celtics. The other person is Robert Hale, one of the richest men in the world who is a limited partner of the team.

“It is a very, very valuable asset and a lot of fun,” Hale said.

Boston is up for sale after the team's majority owner, the Grousbeck family, announced in July 2024 it would sell its stake. There are several business people vying to buy the team, so the sale may take some time to complete.

The Celtics were recently valued at $4.7 billion by Forbes in October 2023, per Boston.com. It is hoped by the NBA that the team will be sold for more than $6 billion.

Disagreement over the rising payroll of the team is one of the reasons for the sale, per NBC Sports.

Celtics look to repeat this season as NBA champions

The Celtics are one of the most historic franchises in the NBA, with 18 NBA championships. Boston won the title in 2024, for the first time in more than 15 years. It is unknown at time of writing when the Celtics will be sold.

Coach Joe Mazzulla will try and lead the Celtics once again to the NBA Finals. Boston has several young talented stars, including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The duo led the team to its title run, while averaging a combined 50 points a game. The Celtics drafted Baylor Scheierman and Anton Watson in the 2024 draft, to add additional support.

There are several talented Eastern Conference squads expected to push Boston this season. This includes the New York Knicks, who just traded for Karl-Anthony Towns. The Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks are two other franchises looking to make championship appearances.

Celtics fans along with Bezos and the other potential new owners will be cheering on the team this Tuesday. That is when Boston's season begins, in a contest against the New York Knicks.