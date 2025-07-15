Things didn’t go quite as planned for Jazz Chisholm Jr. on Monday night. When the New York Yankees’ All-Star infielder decided to join the Home Run Derby he probably never envisioned it turning out so badly.

Chisholm had an absolutely dismal showing in the Derby. He took 38 swings and totaled three home runs, per StatMuse on X.

The sixth-year veteran just couldn’t find his power stroke during the competition. He finished with the fewest homers since the Derby switched to a timer format in 2015, per MLB.com. Needless to say, he was eliminated in the first round.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. flops in Home Run Derby debut

Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) bats during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park.
Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Chisholm’s showing was so brutal that the batter with the second-fewest dingers in Round 1, hometown hero Matt Olson, had five times as many bombs as the Yankees’ star. Chisholm’s longest shot of the Derby traveled 453 feet. But his other two were less impressive, measuring 400 and 409 feet.

Despite the disappointing Home Run Derby performance, Chisholm is putting together a strong second season with the Yankees. Although he was sidelined for over a month with a right oblique strain, Chisholm has 17 home runs and 43 RBI for New York. He’s produced a 137 OPS+ and 2.6 bWAR in 65 games over the first half.

Since returning from the injured list, Chisholm has been one of the Yankees’ most reliable hitters. He’s slashing .307/.386/.598 in his last 35 games with 10 homers, 26 RBI and 22 runs scored. That pace would lead to 46 home runs and 120 RBI over 162 games. And Chisholm is the Yankees' second baseman.

But none of that mattered on Monday as the All-Star struggled mightily during the Derby. And his poor showing was noted, and commented on, by fans.

PrizePicks summed the performance up succinctly:
“Lineout derby”

Tae asked:
“Is this the worst derby performance ever? How could you do worse than this?”

Josh617 sought justice:
“He needs to be banned from the All-Star game”

Jack Smiley added:
“Why tf was he even in it?

And Jimmy “blueball” Wilson, CPA boasted:
“You throw me out there with a metal bat I think I’m beating this.”

