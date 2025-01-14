Could the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler reconcile their relationship this season? Likely not, but there's been a positive update, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes. He dropped a note that Heat fans will likely rejoice in after Butler was previously suspended by the team.

“I'm told [Butler] is fully prepared to return to play for the Miami Heat if he is not moved by the time his suspension is lifted,” Haynes said via X.

The ongoing battle between Butler and the Heat has been well-documented. Funny enough, it's not even the organization he's overly upset with. It's Pat Riley. Interestingly enough, Butler doubled down to the Heat and Riley about a trade. However, his boldness comes with backlash from the Miami team president.

He's never been one to play games. There's been a stalemate between the two about a trade request. Riley seems to have no plans to trade Butler to a team. Not to mention, Butler has listed the teams he's wanted to be sent to. Other franchises have accepted Butler's demands, but Riley won't have any of it.

After all, he is a multiple-time NBA champion as a head coach and executive. Riley was a big proponent in Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra after the team lost in the 2011 NBA Finals. He understands accountability and can see through situations, unlike any other executive in the league.

Jimmy Butler will likely return to the Heat

Even if Butler returns, it could be another huge distraction to the team. After all, there was plenty of discourse before and during the trade request rumors. Following a loss to the Indiana Pacers, that's when Butler wanted to be traded from the Heat. Fast forward and no rubber has hit the road for any possible trade.

He's been interested in the Phoenix Suns, and they've reciprocated that interest. However, Bradley Beal has a no-trade clause and would be the piece needed to make the trade work. Furthermore, Miami has no interest in obtaining Beal if a trade went down. So, there are plenty of moving parts in Butler's possible decision to come back.

Still, he can use this as fuel for a deep playoff push. Butler has been underestimated a myriad of times in his career. He could use this moment to stick it to Riley if he chooses to. However, that's if Butler returns to the Heat and plays out the rest of the season. For now, it's only a hypothetical at this point.