Jimmy Butler sent a strong signal to the Miami Heat organization that he wanted to play somewhere else. Somewhere away from South Beach.

Following the Heat's 128-115 home loss at the hands of Tyrese Haliburton and the visiting Indiana Pacers, Butler insinuated to reporters that he's lost his joy in playing the sport and that he doesn't think he will ever get that kind of contentment in Miami again, indicating that he wants a trade.

Moreover, Butler has also “indicated to the Miami Heat he wants the team to trade him,” according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Butler played 27 minutes against the Pacers and scored just nine points on 3-for-6 shooting from the field with four assists and two rebounds plus a pair of steals. However, he was glued to the bench in the entire fourth quarter.

It's one thing to want a trade and it's another to make the Heat actually move him before the deadline. For one, there's the glaring factor that is Butler's contract. The former Marquette Golden Eagles star signed a three-year extension deal worth $146.4 million in 2021 with the Heat, and that includes a player option for the 2025-26 NBA season worth over $52.41 million. If he picks up that player option, that would be a staggering salary for any team to absorb into their financial landscape. He is also earning $48.79 million in the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Pacers game was Butler's second since he returned from a five-game absence due to illness. In his first game back, a home game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Butler only had nine points on 3-for-5 shooting from the field, four rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes. According to Charania, Butler's effort in the Pelicans game (his taking only five attempts from the floor) was seemingly questioned by Heat officials, which also triggered the Miami star's decision to ask for a trade.

Heat president Pat Riley had previously downplayed trade rumors involving Butler, but his tune could be changing soon following the six-time NBA All-Star's recent statements.

On the season, Butler is averaging 17.6 points on 55.2 percent shooting from the field, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists through 22 games for Miami.