Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After the Philadelphia 76ers’ disappointing playoffs exit, the future of Joel Embiid, James Harden and the team has been put into question. There have been several trade rumblings involving the team, many of which point to the Sixers being forced to blow up the roster. Among the recent rumors include the New York Knicks potentially making a play to acquire Embiid from the City of Brotherly love.

According to a report, the Knicks have shown interest in Embiid since the middle of the 2022-23 season. And after the Sixers’ playoff disaster, beliefs intensified that New York could revisit talks about trading for the big man.

While it’s definitely exciting to see a potential Jalen Brunson-Joel Embiid pairing in the Big Apple, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up. Apparently, there is really nothing much on the Embiid-to-Knicks rumors, with NBA insider Marc Stein noting that it’s all media talk right now.

Things could change and the Knicks could end up making a move for Embiid, but as things currently stand, that’s not the case.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Embiid to New York is strictly in the media chatter phase as we speak. There are no legs to it … YET. Could that change? Of course,” Stein wrote on Substack.

Sure enough, it’s hard to see the Sixers trading away Joel Embiid. Even if the Cameroonian center asks for a move away from Philly, it’s unlikely Daryl Morey and co. will give in to his demands. You just don’t easily trade MVP players like that.

The Embiid situation in Philly is definitely worth keeping an eye on. But for those hoping for a major trade, it might just not happen … at least not yet.