Could Joel Embiid leave Philadelphia after the 76ers‘ conference semifinal loss to the Boston Celtics?

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News said in a tweet there is a belief the 76ers could trade for Embiid, who is 29 years old and just won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award.

Been told since midseason that Joel Embiid is the guy to watch for the Knicks, and Philly's playoff flame out only intensified that belief. https://t.co/DNjttfh6Vp — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) May 19, 2023

There have been rumors that 76ers guard James Harden is expected to leave the team in free agency. Harden may reunite with the Houston Rockets, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey.

The 76ers also fired coach Doc Rivers, so changes may be abundant this offseason.

Embiid has not specifically requested a trade. However, he said in his postgame press conference following the 76ers’ 112-88 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of their second-round loss he and Harden can’t win alone.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I still believe me and him, we got the chance to win,” Joel Embiid said, via ClutchPoints’ Sam DiGiovanni. “…You can’t win alone. I can’t win alone. Me and James, we just can’t win alone. You know, that’s why basketball is played five-on-five.”

Embiid would be the third player in NBA history to be traded the season after they won MVP (Wilt Chamberlain in 1968, Moses Malone in 1982).

The 76ers’ center finished first in the league in points per game (33.1) this season. Embiid also averaged 10.2 rebounds — which ranked No. 8 in the NBA — and 4.2 assists.

However, he struggled in the playoffs. Embiid averaged 25.5 points in the 76ers’ series against the Celtics on 42.1 percent shooting, including 20 percent from 3-point range.

He dealt with an LCL sprain.