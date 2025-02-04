The New York Knicks, currently holding a 33-17 record and sitting third in the Eastern Conference, are actively looking to strengthen their frontcourt ahead of the February 6 trade deadline. With Mitchell Robinson recently cleared for full contact on Monday but still working his way back from an ankle injury, the Knicks are exploring trade options for additional size and depth. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, New York has inquired about Washington Wizards' center Jonas Valanciunas, Philadelphia 76ers' forward Guerschon Yabusele, and New Orleans Pelicans' center Daniel Theis.

Valanciunas, 32, has remained a productive presence in the paint for Washington, averaging 11.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 54.7% from the field over 49 games this season. His three-point shooting has dipped to 25.9%, a notable drop from his usual efficiency beyond the arc, where he had previously shot over 30% for five straight seasons. Valančiūnas is under contract for $9.9 million this season, with his deal running through 2026-27 at $10 million annually.

Guerschon Yabusele's recent surge adds intrigue to Knicks' trade considerations

Yabusele, 29, joined the 76ers on a one-year, $2 million contract after a strong showing with the French national team at the Paris Olympics. He has outperformed expectations, averaging 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 51.5% from the field and 40.2% from three-point range in 46 games. His production has increased in recent weeks, with Yabusele posting 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game over his last five outings. He delivered a career-high 28-point performance against the Denver Nuggets, shooting 12-for-17 from the field and 4-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Theis, 32, is contributing 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 24.3% from three-point range across 38 games for the Pelicans. He is currently on a $2 million contract with New Orleans, a team that has struggled with injuries and sits at 12-38 this season.

The Knicks’ search for frontcourt help highlights their push to solidify their rotation for the postseason. With the trade deadline approaching, New York is evaluating its options carefully, weighing potential deals that could provide the necessary depth to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference.