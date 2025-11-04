The New York Knicks notched their second straight win with a 119-102 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night. Former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson provided 15 points while shooting 5-of-8 from the field and 2-of-5 from distance.

After the game, the 33-year-old said that he has enjoyed playing in front of the Madison Square Garden crowd so far this season.

“It feels great. The fans, the atmosphere, just playing here and feeling that love here, it's been amazing,” Clarkson told SNY.

Clarkson, who signed a one-year deal with the team over the summer, has dropped 15 points in each of the Knicks' last two contests and has been asked to be a key contributor off the bench. The Florida native has led the NBA in bench scoring over the last five campaigns, but has only averaged 9.1 points over the first seven games of this season.

Article Continues Below

“I think I’m just trying to figure everything out honestly, and that takes time, but definitely wanted to help from Day 1 and get it rolling,” Clarkson told Kristian Winfield of The New York Daily News after the team’s win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. “But it’s part of the process and we’re still locking in and trying to figure it out.”

New York has started the season with a 4-3 record with new head coach Mike Brown at the helm, and is still attempting to get in sync.

“This is a process. We’ve had a lot of guys that have been out, hadn’t practiced and it starts with me,” Brown said late Monday. “I said this last game, I gotta help put these guys in a better position. Whether it’s on the floor or whatever, rotation-wise, but I didn’t quite have as good a feel (earlier in the season) because guys had been out. Trying to play this guy, that guy. It starts with me; I have gotten better and they've just gotten more comfortable.”

The Knicks will look to earn their third straight win when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.