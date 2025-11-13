If the NFL playoffs began today, the Kansas City Chiefs would not take part. They are 5-4, but currently the eight-seed in the AFC. Yet, they are still the odds-on favorite to reach the Super Bowl. That, of course, has a lot to do with their pedigree and who their quarterback is.

But this week, Patrick Mahomes will face maybe his biggest test of the season as the Chiefs prepare to face the Denver Broncos.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Field Yates broke down why that is. He also detailed Mahomes' surprising struggles vs. the division foe.

“You might see his career stats against the Broncos and see 13 wins in 14 games for the Chiefs… but Mahomes has only accounted for 20 passing touchdowns in those 14 games.”

Indeed, Kansas City has won 13 of Mahomes' 14 starts against the Broncos, going back to his second season in the NFL. But the vast majority have been very close and low-scoring.

He then detailed why this year may prove to be the most difficult test yet.

"The Broncos are as good as it gets defensively. … They have the personnel to do whatever they want on a given play."@FieldYates analyzes potential struggles for the Chiefs' offense against the Broncos 😯 pic.twitter.com/HD0roHRfyQ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 12, 2025

“They have been good on defense for the last few seasons. But I think this is the best version of the Broncos defense.”

“The Broncos are as good as it gets defensively in the red zone… allow the third fewest trips to the red zone this season. You don't get there that often. No team has held opponents to either field goals, turnovers, or turnover on downs in the red zone at a higher percentage than the Broncos defense. They tighten the screws when you do get there.”

In his career, the Chiefs quarterback has 20 touchdown passes to 11 interceptions. For most players, a 2-to-1 ratio is solid, but not for Mahomes. The game is in Denver, making it that much more difficult.

Mahomes is tied with Steve Young (13-1 vs. Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams) with the best winning percentage in NFL history against a single opponent with at least 14 starts.