Oklahoma football fans stormed the field one year ago when these proud programs last met. Alabama is out for revenge from that 24-3 defeat, this time in Tuscaloosa for this Southeastern Conference (SEC) showdown.

Brent Venables won back OU fans that evening in Norman. Now the head coach has his fans envisioning an appearance in the SEC title game. This time he's got John Mateer firing on all cylinders for the Sooners offense — despite enduring a brutal interception against Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide, however, bring their own hefty momentum here. Alabama withstood an ugly win over LSU, but sit at No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings. OU is outside the top 10 there and are No. 7 in the conference power rankings.

Will it be Tide fans rushing the Bryant-Denny Stadium grass this time? Or will Venables and company add one more signature win over ‘Bama? Without a doubt, someone's season gets defined here on Saturday which sparks these predictions.

John Mateer will deliver stronger numbers than Jackson Arnold here

Arnold claimed the win in the '24 contest, despite putting up lowly numbers.

The now Auburn QB only threw the ball 11 times — completing nine throws. But he tallied just 68 yards and still led the 21-point romp.

Mateer, though, arrived in the portal to boost this stagnant offense. He hasn't thrown for 300 yards since Week 1. But he's still a force by air and land.

Oklahoma's QB1 brings 14 combined touchdowns in tow to Tuscaloosa (six rushing). He's coming off a dismal passing performance against the Volunteers, but made up for it ground-wise (80 rushing yards).

Alabama must deal with one of the better dual-threats in the nation. Although ‘Bama rattled another high-profile SEC QB with similar traits in Diego Pavia. Regardless, count on Mateer to surpass Arnold's completion and yardage total.

Oklahoma backfield bails out Sooners, Mateer

Article Continues Below

The Sooners discovered a surging weapon in recent weeks out of the backfield.

Xavier Robinson once sat at 108 rushing yards before facing Ole Miss. He broke off 109 against the Rebels despite the loss, then compiled 115 in the road win at Knoxville — including executing the dagger run.

OH MY XAVIER ROBINSON💨 (and 1️⃣0️⃣ helps finish it off 😂)@OU_Football x 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/03czUwoQT5 — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 2, 2025

But Robinson and Mateer aren't the only set of legs OU can turn to. Tory Blaylock has delivered a pair of 100-yard games this season and will be a factor here. The trio are facing a run defense allowing 139.1 yards per game.

Mateer, Ty Simpson will duel to the finish

This time both teams come with intriguing QB play. Ty Simpson is putting together his own Offensive Player of the Year resume. Even igniting some Heisman Trophy chatter at ‘Bama too.

The Tide passer is facing an even better OU defense — ranking seventh in the nation. And Venables' unit is allowing under 182 passing yards a game.

But look for Kalen DeBoer, Ryan Grubb and the Alabama offensive staff to take cues from Ole Miss. Trinidad Chambliss kept OU on its heels with his mobility and throwing comfortably when he had room to unleash the pass. Simpson is another capable of extending plays with his feet.

The QBs will duel to the end, as this game won't look anything like last season's one-sided Sooners rout. Alabama has played like a team on a redemption tour and will avoid a second straight defeat against these Sooners.