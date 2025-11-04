After starting 77 games in the regular season last time around, Josh Hart has yet to start a single one this campaign for the New York Knicks. He is, of course, playing through a lingering hand nerve injury that first surfaced in May and led to surgery during the playoffs last season.

Despite that, he has put in some characteristically determined performances, something he believes is at least partly down to the emotions he feels.

“It's what makes me me. There's a good side to it and also, at times, there's a bad side to it. Chicago was a bad side. I was visibly upset, my body language was terrible. I was frustrated and I've got to take accountability for that. I was terrible,” Hart said, referencing the recent 128-116 victory over the Chicago Bulls, per a clip posted on X by Knicks Videos.

Hart admitted post-game that he still feels numb in his finger and expects to take further time to fully recover. However, that work comes alongside exercising control over his emotions.

“That's the one thing about me is that I wear my heart on my sleeve. I've got to try to control it. I've been trying for 30 years, now. I've got to make sure no matter what the situation, I'm breathing life into these guys and not taking life,” he explained.

Under new coach Mike Brown, Hart has experienced the biggest role change of his Knicks tenure, moving from a near-constant starter to a reserve role early this year. Against the Bulls, he delivered what coach Mike Brown called a “vintage” performance, finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench, per SNY.

Last season, Hart posted career-best numbers, averaging 13.7 points, a career-high 9.6 rebounds and a career-best 5.9 assists. This season, the averages have understandably dropped to just 6.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

However, as the recent showing against the Bulls showed, Hart is slowly working his way back to full form.