The New York Knicks are facing the Minnesota Timberwolves, and one of their key players has been added to the injury report. Karl-Anthony Towns was on the report to start the season, but he was still able to suit up and play. Ahead of their matchup against his former team, he's back on it, but for a different reason, according to James Edwards of The Athletic.

“The Knicks had a clean injury report yesterday for today’s game against Minnesota but KAT was added as QUESTIONABLE due to an illness,” Edwards wrote on Bluesky.

Towns must have just come down with something, and if it's a bad illness, there's a good chance that he might sit this game out. If it's something like a stomach illness, he may be able to give it go, as he has almost the entire day to get right. It would be important for the Knicks to have Towns in this game, especially with the Timberwolves having big men such as Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid.

Over the past few games, Towns has had some big games for the Knicks, and it feels like he's starting to find his rhythm in the offense. Before the season started, there were questions about what his role would be on offense, and Towns didn't have the answers.

“Honestly, I don’t know… I don’t know,” Towns told SNY. “But we’re figuring it out. Honestly, I just don’t know… it’s just different. It’s different.”

Karl-Anthony finding his rhythm within offense

Head coach Mike Brown also kept expectations low to start the season when talking about the offense and how they would mesh.

“It’s not gonna happen Game 1, Game 2 — we’re not gonna come out, could we come out blazing? Yeah, who knows,” Brown told the New York Post. “We’re gonna have our highs. We’re gonna have our lows. Can’t get too high if it’s going good. Can’t get too low if it’s not.

“We gotta stay even-keeled and know that this is a marathon and not a sprint, at the end of the day.”

It's obvious that they're still figuring things out as early in the season, as they're currently 4-3. Things can be completely different later in the year, and there's a good chance that they'll be clicking on all cylinders, especially since this is a group that has played a lot of basketball together.