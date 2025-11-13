As the Golden State Warriors duke it out with the San Antonio Spurs on a special throwback court, Steve Kerr will be without one of his key rotational pieces in forward Jonathan Kuminga, who exited the game with a knee injury.

After watching fans speculate about Kuminga's status once he exited the game, Golden State's PR team officially announced on their social media account that the recently re-signed forward's night is over as the game versus Victor Wembanyama and company approaches its conclusion.

Article Continues Below

“Jonathan Kuminga (knee soreness) will not return to tonight’s game,” Warriors PR wrote.

This is a developing story.