The Los Angeles Clippers’ trade outlook has grown uncertain amid their mediocre 2022-2023 season. With that being said, LA is reportedly “not considering” a Kawhi Leonard trade, per The Athletic’s Law Murray.

The Paul George-Kawhi Leonard star-studded duo hasn’t led to the results Los Angeles was originally looking for. But injuries have obviously played a role in their underwhelming performance. Leonard has still received no shortage of rest ever since returning from injury. The Clippers have struggled to build chemistry as a result of inconsistent playing time.

It will be intriguing to see how the Clippers approach the trade deadline. They will likely look to add pieces around Leonard and George to further strengthen their roster. When healthy, this is a team capable of playing well. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Clippers perform at a high level during the second half of the season.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 20.5 points per game on just shy of 50 percent field goal shooting. He’s also averaging 6 rebounds and 4 assists per contest for LA. Leonard is one of the best players in all of basketball when on the court. But as aforementioned, therein lies the issue.

Nevertheless, the odds of a Leonard trade seem to be slim to none. But the Clippers need to start winning on a consistent basis in order to avoid the Leonard-George duo turning into a bust. Their performance over the next couple of weeks will ultimately determine their trade deadline approach.

