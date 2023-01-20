Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been on the floor together just once in the Los Angeles Clippers‘ last seven games. Both players have been dealing with respective injuries but it now looks like both stars are now on the mend.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George injury status vs. Spurs

The Clippers are slated to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday and as of writing, it seems that both Leonard and George are good to go. Neither of them has popped up on the official injury report, which means that it’s likely for them to be available against San Antonio.

At this point, however, nothing is guaranteed. Both of them sat out Wednesday’s 23-point blowout loss against the Utah Jazz. Kawhi has been playing a lot more lately, but he’s still not immune from the occasional night off. George, on the other hand, has been out of action for six out of LA’s last seven games with a right hamstring injury.

John Wall has already been ruled out for Friday’s game with abdominal soreness, while Luke Kennard is also out of commission with a sore right calf.

The Clippers are in the midst of a real slump right now after having lost nine out of their last 11 games. They are currently sitting on a 23-24 record and are ninth in the West. LA is still very much within striking distance of a guaranteed playoff spot in the conference, but they need to start stacking up those wins in the immediate future.