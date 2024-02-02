The Sacramento Kings are linked to trade rumors potentially involving Kyle Kuzma and Tyus Jones. Read about it at ClutchPoints!

The Sacramento Kings have officially entered the rumor mill with the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching. Speculation is the franchise is potentially showing interest in Kyle Kuzma and Tyus Jones of the Washington Wizards. There's even a dream scenario where Sacramento could land both players.

General manager Monte McNair has reportedly been taking a look at Kuzma throughout the season as a potential trade target, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. If a trade were to occur, the Kings would be more interested in dealing Kevin Huerter and Davion Mitchell away instead of Harrison Barnes.

“Monte McNair has once again taken a look at Kuzma, a player he has shown interest in before. Sacramento would much rather discuss trade opportunities centered around Kevin Huerter and Davion Mitchell than Harrison Barnes at this point, sources said. The Kings are said to be searching for a defensive-minded wing.”

Although neither Kyle Kuzma or Tyus Jones fit that defensive-wing mold, the Kings could be in the mix of landing both players. Siegel claims Kuzma and Jones would be a great fit in Sacramento's lineup to help De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. On top of that, the deal makes sense financially. Albeit, Sacramento would likely have to add some draft capital to make the deal go through to interest the Wizards.

“Both players would provide Sacramento with the secondary stability that they have been lacking around De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. The $37.7 million combined salaries of Barnes, Huerter, and Mitchell would almost equal the $39.5 million of Kuzma and Jones combined. The Kings would not be able to trade an outright first-round pick until 2026.”

It'll be interesting to see if Sacramento can get a deal done. The Kings aim to make a playoff appearance in back-to-back seasons. So, look for this franchise to be heavily involved in trade rumors up to the deadline.