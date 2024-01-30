Domantas Sabonis crashed the boards.

The Sacramento Kings are on an absolute tear after losing to the Indiana Pacers. They have won four straight games and are looking to climb to the top of the Western Conference standings. Mike Brown's schemes are coming to life as well as De'Aaron Fox's on-court leadership. However, one person stood out in their win against the Memphis Grizzlies. Domantas Sabonis channeled his inner Wilt Chamberlain and led them to a blowout.

One would think that Wilt Chamberlain's records are untouchable like his 100-point game but Domantas Sabonis just proved that wrong. He became the only second player in the league's long history to record 20+ points, 25+ rebounds, and 5+ assists with a 90% field goal percentage all in the same game, per NBA History. The Stilt was the last one to do it and it may take long for someone else to join their exclusive club.

Sabonis capitalized on the schemes that Mike Brown gave the Kings. He was able to notch 20 points by only missing one out of his 11 field goal attempts. His contribution on offense was more than just scoring as well. Whenever they doubled him, his court vision kicked in which led to five assists.

Offense was not the part of the game that Sabonis excelled at. He outmuscled and manhandled everyone on the Grizzlies' roster when it came to crashing the boards. He brought down 26 rebounds out of 51 for the Kings. Yes, Sabonis' rebounds accounted for more than half of the other players' boards combined. Will he and De'Aaron Fox extend this streak to five wins?