The Sacramento Kings have been one of the biggest pleasant surprises of the 2022-23 NBA season. Under head coach Mike Brown, the Kings currently own a 22-18 record — good enough for the fourth-best in the Western Conference — and are riding a two-game win streak. If the season ended today, Sacramento would have a home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

And according to a recent rumor, the Kings are looking to trade one of their big men as they gear up for a playoff push. Specifically, the team is open to dealing Richaun Holmes, per a recent article from Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer:

“Richaun Holmes is available for trade, league sources told Yahoo Sports. After signing a four-year, $46 million deal in the 2021 offseason, Holmes has not been a part of head coach Mike Brown’s rotation this season.”

Richaun Holmes, 29, is in his eighth year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the Kings. He’s averaging 2.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks across 26 appearances this season (zero starts). After starting 37 games one year ago, Holmes is averaging just nine minutes of playing time per contest. The primary reason for Holmes’ minutes reduction is the emergence of Domantas Sabonis, who’s looked like a bonafide star in 2022-23.

It’s unclear as to what the Kings would be able to fetch on the trade market for Holmes, but they probably won’t get much for him. After all, he’s a traditional rim-oriented big who’ll make 12-plus million per year over the next two seasons.