While most of the headlines have understandably swirled around the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, and other more marquee teams, one of the most fascinating teams in the NBA landscape today is the Sacramento Kings, led by point guard De'Aaron Fox. Fox enjoyed another strong season in 2023-24 but the Kings overall took a step back after their first playoff appearance in over a decade, instead floundering in the Play-In round this year vs the New Orleans Pelicans.

This of course raises the question of whether or not the Kings would push all of their chips in on the trade or free agency market this offseason in an attempt to keep pace with an expanding Western Conference playoff picture, and the answer thus far to that question has been a resounding “no.” Still, that doesn't mean that the Kings haven't tried to swing a deal for a big name since their season ended.