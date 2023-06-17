The Sacramento Kings have been relatively quiet this offseason.

However, the Kings may be willing to make a move for Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby, an elite defender that averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game during the 2022-23 season. Anunoby, who also shot 47.6 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from 3-point range in 2022-23, is a six-year NBA veteran that the Raptors selected in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

However, with the Raptors hiring first year head coach Darko Rajakovic and being receptive to a rebuild, starting wing OG Anunoby is on “the list to be traded,” per Sportal's Christos Tsaltas.

“The Kings are willing to move for [Anunoby], however for that to happen they will have to… sacrifice one of Kevin [Huerter] or Malik Monk,” Tsaltas adds.

It should be noted that though the Raptors would likely prefer to hold onto Anunoby, the 25-year-old has already been dangled in trade talks, as he would reportedly like a larger offensive role.

As a player that's been one of the better tertiary scorers in the league over the past three seasons, it makes sense that he would like that challenge at this point in his career. The Kings, led by All-Star's DeAaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, would provide Anunoby with teammates he can rely on to take over the bulk of the scoring challenge.

However, with Fox averaging 6.1 assists per game over the course of his career even as a score-first player and Sabonis being one of the best fulcrums among big men, the Kings' stars also move the ball. In replacing Huerter or Monk, and potentially the former given Monk's relationship with Fox, Anunoby could certainly fit in and be an upgrade.