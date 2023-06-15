Rumors continue to swirl around Bradley Beal's potential departure from the Washington Wizards and yet another intriguing team has seemed to enter the mix for the three-time All-Star.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Sacramento Kings are now showing interest in Beal and have been in contact with the Wizards recently. While Charania notes that Beal may be willing to waive his no-trade clause to go to Sacramento, he also states there is “no clear pathway” for the two sides right now.

Fresh off of a monumental season, the Kings appear to want to add more talent to their roster to make a real title run. Sacramento won 48 games this past year, their most since the 2004-05 season, and they ended their dreadful 16-season playoff drought. Despite losing in the first-round of the playoffs, the Kings have proven that they are to be taken serious in the Western Conference and making a move to trade for a player like Beal would make them even more dangerous.

However, there may not be a clear path to said trade between the Wizards and Kings due to where Sacramento to finds themselves entering the offseason.

Beal is an extraordinary scorer and talent that the Kings could utilize alongside All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox, but they would likely have to relinquish talents like Kevin Huerter and All-Rookie performer Keegan Murray. Not to mention, the Kings' payroll is only set to increase with Harrison Barnes being an unrestricted free agent and Domantas Sabonis eligible for an extension.

There is a path to the Kings being able to make a trade for a player like Beal, but whether they would be willing to give up a chunk of their core is unknown.

The Kings do own three draft picks, one first round and two second round, ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft set to take place next week and they also own all of their first-round picks after 2025. Having the ability to put together a lucrative trade offer, the Kings are suddenly a team to keep an eye on in the “Bradley Beal Sweepstakes.”