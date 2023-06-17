The Toronto Raptors last won an NBA Championship in 2019, but one can easily forget that OG Anunoby was missing from the playoff run because of an appendectomy. Ever since Kawhi Leonard's departure, Anunoby has been thrust into the spotlight as one of the key cogs of the Raptors organization. He is a fantastic versatile wing who is the perfect guy to be the third or fourth best player for a championship contending franchise.

With each passing season, the number of suitors for Anunoby has continued to grow, but Toronto has been adamant in keeping him each year. His trade value is clearly very high, but some argue that Toronto has been escalating his value, which has made it difficult for a deal to materialize. With the Raptors failing to get past the Play-In Tournament this past season, and having a couple of key players heading into free agency, this could be the year where they decide to blow up their roster.

If Anunoby is available for trade this offseason, the Raptors will receive a ton of calls, but these are the three best destinations for the budding young forward.

Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga have been heavily criticized due to their subpar play in the 2022-23 season. The plan was to have a smooth transition from the Stephen Curry-led Warriors to the youngsters they drafted. However, they have been disappointing so far, which has triggered pundits to include them on trade packages for guys like Bradley Beal or Deandre Ayton.

For the Warriors, they must reconsider offering a substantial package for OG Anunoby because of his impeccable fit with them. Anunoby has outstanding basketball IQ, and he can flourish in his role despite not being the primary option on offense. Anunoby's addition does not address their height concerns, but a defensive unit led by Anunoby-Andrew Wiggins-Draymond Green would cause massive headaches for any opponent.

The starting backcourt for the Oklahoma City Thunder is set for the next 10-15 years, which will be led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are locks to be starters in OKC as well, so the last starting lineup spot is a position they can still upgrade. A swap centered around Anunoby and Luguentz Dort along with draft picks is a plausible trade that can work out for both the Raptors and Thunder.

The style of Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault is to rely heavily on athleticism and versatility, so Anunoby would fit perfectly on their roster. At 25 years of age, Anunoby is not that far off from the timeline of the nucleus of the Thunder, so that would not be an issue either. Since he has already won a championship earlier in his career, Anunoby will bring the critical leadership and guidance to this inexperienced core that they desperately need.

Similar to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Sacramento Kings are a team with an incredibly bright future in the NBA. They have the foundational pieces of a future contender, but they still lack particular assets that are key ingredients of a winning squad. One of those missing ingredients is a top-tier 3-and-D wing like Anunoby and Mikal Bridges.

The De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis duo has a ton of offensive firepower, but Anunoby's strength as the connector and defensive force that he is are precisely what this team needs. Keegan Murray will be a massive building block as the Kings power forward, but they will need to upgrade from Harrison Barnes, and OG Anunoby may just be the perfect player to pair with the star duo of Fox and Sabonis.