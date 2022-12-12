By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers are clearly in dire need of outside shooting, and they are rumored to be looking to address that major issue via trades. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have already expressed their interests in the likes of Bojan Bogdanovic of the Detroit Pistons and the pair of Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier of the New York Knicks.

The Lakers are prioritizing shooting in their conversations with teams, and have discussed packages including salaries and a protected first-round pick for Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic, league sources, who were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, tell The Athletic. They’ve also discussed concepts involving New York’s Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier, sources said. With Anthony Davis having an MVP-caliber season and LeBron James turning in another strong campaign, it will be fascinating to monitor how these Lakers approach Feb. 9.

The Lakers recently had a first-hand look at the explosive 3-point prowess of Bogdanovic, who dropped 38 points on 12-for-22 shooting from the field and 6-for-12 shooting from behind the arc in a 124-117 Pistons loss at home at the hands of LeBron James and the Purple & Gold on Sunday. Bogdanovic signed a two-year extension with the Pistons worth $39.03 million back in October 2022.

Reddish has also gotten looks from Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat, while Fournier, 30, is an older trade target, who is under contract until at least the end of the 2023-24 NBA season. His deal has a club option worth $19 million in 2024-25.

The Lakers are last in the league with just 9.7 3-pointers made per game on a horrid 32.2 3FG% — third-worst overall.