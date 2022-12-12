By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Suffice to say, the New York Knicks’ acquisition of Cam Reddish hasn’t worked out as well as they had planned. Reddish, who was buried on the Atlanta Hawks bench, had hoped for a larger role after his move to the Big Apple. And to start the 2022-23 campaign, it appears as if the 6’8 wing had turned a corner, carving out, at the very least, a consistent role in head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation.

However, here Reddish is yet again, stuck in Thibodeau’s doghouse. Amid the Knicks’ four-game winning streak, the 23-year old has seen a grand total of zero minutes on the court, igniting trade talks once more.

Per Ian Begley of SNY, the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat are interested in trading for Cam Reddish to bolster their wing depth, with the Knicks keen on finding a suitable trade for the fourth-year forward. This tracks with previous reports that the Lakers and Knicks have engaged in serious discussions on a potential trade that only broke down due to the lack of involvement from a potential third team.

It’s unclear what those three teams could offer that could entice the Knicks to sell Reddish not even a year after giving up a first-round pick to acquire the former Hawks forward. Reddish is only making around $6 million this season, making negotiations tricky, especially for the Bucks and Heat.

The Bucks could offer Joe Ingles and a pick or Grayson Allen for Cam Reddish, but it’s unclear whether Milwaukee would trade Ingles before he even suits up for the team and whether Allen would go in such a deal. Meanwhile, the Heat could dangle Caleb Martin, but Martin has been a solid piece at either forward spot that Miami will be hesitant to relinquish.

Thus, the Lakers appear to have the best chance at pulling off a trade. They could offer Kendrick Nunn and a few draft picks, but the Knicks will not be particularly enthusiastic with that package. Nonetheless, it appears likelier than ever that the Knicks ship Reddish and at least try to regain some assets before he enters free agency.