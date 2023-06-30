As the Los Angeles Lakers enter NBA free agency, they'll be looking to maximize their bench potential around stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. In terms of what players the Lakers covet, one former NBA Draft lottery pick is atop the Lakers' target list.

The Lakers have shown interest in Cam Reddish, via Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. If Reddish were to sign in Los Angeles, it would be for the veteran's minimum.

Reddish originally entered the league with the Atlanta Hawks as the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. After just over two seasons with the Hawks, Reddish was ultimately traded to the New York Knicks in 2022. Following another trade, Reddish split this past year playing for the Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. Now a free agent, the forward is looking for a new home.

Over his four year NBA career, Reddish has appeared in 173 games and started 82. The former Duke product has averaged 10.3 points, three rebounds, 2.4 assists and one steal per game. This past season, Reddish averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a steal over his 40 games between the Knicks and Blazers.

At this point in his career, it's hard to imagine Cam Reddish truly living up to his former lottery pick pedigree. However, he still averaged around 10 points a game. At the veteran's minimum, Reddish would give Los Angeles another cheap scoring option.

The Lakers will likely look to make a big move as they try to bring LeBron James to another championship. However, while under the radar, an addition of Reddish could be just as profitable.