The Los Angeles Lakers are strategically positioning themselves for a future without LeBron James by setting their sights on Dallas Mavericks standout, Luka Doncic. According to NBA reporter Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the Lakers are thinking ahead, considering the potential retirement of LeBron, who will be turning 40 this December.

The pursuit of Doncic comes at a time when the Mavericks are experiencing significant success, having recently reached the NBA Finals and bolstered their roster to better support their young star. Despite these improvements, O'Connor pointed out that the Lakers are preserving their future draft picks, signaling a reluctance to sacrifice long-term stability for immediate gains during the twilight years of LeBron's career.

“Dallas just made a Finals. Dallas is looking better than ever with their supporting cast. That may not work out. But the Lakers, by not trading their future picks, clearly they’re still thinking long-term at this point. They’re not going all in like you might expect many teams to do with LeBron James,” O’Connor elaborated.

Lakers eye future with Luka Doncic setting a stylistic blueprint for post-LeBron James era

This cautious approach suggests that the Lakers are not only preparing for life after LeBron but are also aiming to ensure a seamless transition by potentially bringing in Luka Doncic, one of the league’s most dynamic talents. Doncic has already proven himself as an elite player since joining the NBA in 2018, with career averages that include 28.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game. His remarkable performance last season, leading the league in points and points per game, underscores his capability to take over games — a trait that would mesh well with Anthony Davis' versatile game.

Looking ahead, the Mavericks can offer Doncic a five-year, $346 million extension in 2025, which would be the richest contract in NBA history, following a five-year, $215 million extension signed in August 2021. The potential transition from James to Doncic would not only be a strategic move but also a stylistic fit, as both players share exceptional scoring and facilitating abilities. This scenario would place the Lakers in a strong position to remain competitive in the NBA landscape, pairing Doncic's talents with Davis to form a formidable duo.