One of the key building blocks for the New York Giants moving forward is second year wide receiver Malik Nabers, who put the league on notice in his rookie season. Nabers will now be catching passes from veteran quarterback and future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson after having to deal with less than competent play out of that position a season ago.

Recently, Wilson hit Nabers with a bold declaration regarding his future potential as an NFL star.

“He wants to be an all-time great and he’s got the ability to do it. And it’s my job to help him get there,” said Wilson at a recent interview during training camp, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, Nabers flashed a unique combination of size, speed, and hand-eye coordination during his time during his first year with the Giants, more than justifying New York's decision to select him high up in the first round back in 2024.

Now that Nabers has a competent veteran quarterback in Wilson, Giants fans are hoping to see him take another big leap in 2025.

Can the Giants compete?

Not many pundits have the Giants raising too many eyebrows in the upcoming NFL season, but they should take a step forward from their ineptitude over the last two campaigns.

The Giants have been in quarterback purgatory for quite some time now, and while Wilson is no longer the MVP candidate version of himself that exited with the Seattle Seahawks, he is still capable of making plays and solid decisions under pressure.

The Giants also drafted quarterback Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss this past April, but he is widely expected to be more of a “project” for now.

The Giants' defense flew under the radar due to the overall team's struggles last year but quietly turned itself into a rather respectable unit, so if that continues, New York could try to claw their way into the playoff mix in the NFC, despite playing in a tough division that features the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants will kick off their 2025 season on the road against the Washington Commanders on September 7.