The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Lakers prediction and pick.

In a highly anticipated NBA showdown, the Boston Celtics travel to Crypto.com Arena to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, January 23rd. The Celtics enter as clear favorites, boasting a superior record and impressive team statistics. Jayson Tatum leads Boston with 27.5 PPG, while Anthony Davis counters for LA with 25.7 PPG and 11.9 RPG. The Lakers will look to leverage their home court advantage, but the Celtics' dominant road performance and recent form suggest they're poised to secure another victory in this storied rivalry matchup.

Here are the Celtics-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Lakers Odds

Boston Celtics: -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -230

Los Angeles Lakers: +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +190

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Lakers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Boston Celtics are poised to secure a victory against the Los Angeles Lakers in their highly anticipated matchup on Thursda at the Crypto.com Arena. With a superior record compared to the Lakers, the Celtics have demonstrated their dominance throughout the season. Boston's offensive prowess, averaging 117.7 points per game versus the Lakers' 111.2, gives them a significant edge. The Celtics' sharpshooting, particularly from beyond the arc with a 36.3% three-point percentage, outpaces the Lakers' 35.2%. This long-range efficiency, coupled with their rebounding advantage of 45.3 per game compared to the Lakers' 41.0, positions the Celtics to control the tempo and create second-chance opportunities.

At the heart of Boston's success is their superstar forward, Jayson Tatum. Tatum has been a force to be reckoned with, averaging 24.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over his last nine games. His ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor, evidenced by his 1.7 steals per game during this stretch, will be crucial in neutralizing the Lakers' offensive threats. The Celtics' recent performances, including Tatum's 29-point outburst against Denver, showcase their ability to adapt and exploit opponents' weaknesses. With the Lakers ranking 18th in defensive efficiency (113.2), Boston's high-powered offense led by Tatum is well-positioned to capitalize and secure a road victory in this storied rivalry.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Lakers are primed to secure a victory against the Boston Celtics in their highly anticipated matchup on Thursday, at Crypto.com Arena. Despite their current 23-18 record, the Lakers have shown significant improvement in recent games, as evidenced by their dominant 111-88 win over the Washington Wizards on January 21. LeBron James continues to defy age, posting a triple-double with 21 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds in that game, showcasing his ability to impact all facets of play. The Lakers' home court advantage at Crypto.com Arena, where they've historically performed well, will be a crucial factor in this matchup. With Anthony Davis leading the team in points (25.7 PPG), rebounds (11.9 RPG), steals (1.3 SPG), and blocks (2.2 BPG), the Lakers possess a formidable interior presence that could prove challenging for the Celtics to contain.

The Lakers' recent performances indicate a team hitting its stride at the right moment. Their ability to dominate both ends of the court was on full display against the Wizards, with the team holding their opponents to just 88 points. This defensive prowess, combined with the offensive firepower of James and Davis, positions the Lakers to exploit any weaknesses in the Celtics' game plan. Furthermore, the Lakers' depth and versatility allow them to adapt to various playing styles, which could be key in outmaneuvering the Celtics' strategies. With the midseason point reached and a record of 23-18, the Lakers are poised to make a strong push in the second half of the season7. A victory over a top Eastern Conference team like the Celtics would not only boost their standings but also serve as a statement win, potentially catalyzing a surge toward the top of the Western Conference.

Final Celtics-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The highly anticipated matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, at Crypto.com Arena promises to be a thrilling contest. The Celtics enter as slight favorites, boasting a superior record and impressive offensive statistics, averaging 117.7 points per game compared to the Lakers' 111.2. Jayson Tatum's stellar performance, averaging 27.5 points per game, will be crucial for Boston's success. However, the Lakers' recent form, including a dominant win over the Wizards, suggests they're hitting their stride at the right moment. Anthony Davis's imposing presence, averaging 25.7 points and 11.9 rebounds, could pose significant challenges for the Celtics' defense1. While Boston's three-point proficiency (36.3%) gives them an edge, the Lakers' home court advantage and LeBron James's continued excellence make this a difficult game to predict. Ultimately, the Celtics out-battle the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena coming away with the ATS victory.

Final Celtics-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -5.5 (-108), Over 220.5 (-110)