Darvin Ham received a pivotal update in reference to his future with the Lakers amid Los Angeles' recent struggles.

A recent report suggested that Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham may be on the hot seat amid the team's 2023-24 struggles. Replacements have even been mentioned despite Ham still being the Lakers head coach. Sam Amick of The Athletic provided an update Friday that will please fans of Darvin Ham, however.

“Yet as we’re reminded every year, there’s a significant difference between the mood around a coach souring and the power brokers above him actually deciding to make a change. With that in mind, a high-ranking Lakers source pushed back against the idea Ham is on the verge of being fired,” Amick wrote.

So does this mean Ham's job is completely safe at the moment? Or is there still reason for concern when it comes to Ham's future with LA?

Well, the Lakers made a number of moves this past offseason. And with LeBron James in his late 30's, Los Angeles wants to win now. As a result, Amick reports that there is still “pressure” on Ham.

“Still, serious pressure from within is clearly being applied on Ham, and there’s no better way for him to relieve it than by winning his way out in the days and weeks to come,” Amick added.

Lakers' 2023-24 performance will play pivotal role in determining Ham's future with team

The Lakers expect to win. If Los Angeles continues to fall short of their lofty expectations, as LA holds just a 17-18 record and they have endured plenty of frustrations since winning the NBA In-Season Tournament, questions will continue to be asked about Ham's future with the team.

One would imagine that the Lakers would prefer to not fire Ham. Their core has a win-now mindset and bringing in a new coach could lead to setbacks. Of course, it could also re-energize the roster.

Nevertheless, Darvin Ham is still the Lakers head coach. Now it is up to Ham and the Lakers players to turn things around.