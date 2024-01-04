Darvin Ham's future with the Los Angeles Lakers may be in question as rumors of a "deepening disconnect" swirl.

There is reportedly a “deepening disconnect” between the Los Angeles Lakers and head coach Darvin Ham, per Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic. The Lakers' 110-96 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday gave them a 17-18 record, and it appears that Ham's future with the team may be in question.

Charania and Buha report that six sources have told The Athletic Ham's rotation and lineup decisions have led to concern between the coach and team. The Lakers' loss to the Heat added another defeat in what has been a disappointing all-around performance since LA won the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Lakers' disappointing season

Right now, there are serious questions about this Lakers team. LA seemingly made positive upgrades and moves during the offseason after reaching the Western Conference Finals a season ago. Hopes were understandably high with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers looking to earn another NBA Finals victory.

LeBron and Davis are both averaging right around 25 points per game. Davis is leading LA in rebounds while James leads the charge in assists. It's clear the Lakers superstars are doing everything they can to help the team win.

The rest of the roster has endured ups and downs. The sources who spoke to The Athletic seem to believe this could have to do with Ham's rotation and lineup strategies. Other Lakers players have not been able to establish consistency which has played a big role in the team's frustrations.

Darvin Ham will continue to coach the Lakers for now. There is still a chance that Los Angeles will turn things around and make a deep postseason run. Ham could earn trust back with a strong ending to the season.

If the struggles persist, though, Ham's job security will become more uncertain.