By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Patrick Beverley hasn’t exactly made as significant an impact as he or the Los Angeles Lakers had hoped for when they brought him in this past summer. So much so, that the 34-year-old veteran has emerged as a trade chip for the Lakers as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of what they’re hoping will be a strong playoff push in the coming months.

There’s no doubt that Beverley is well aware of these rumblings. He knows that his time in LA could be up soon, and it seems like he already has a preferred destination in mind.

NBA insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports that the Lakers have been engaged with the Detroit Pistons in a potential trade deal centered on Bojan Bogdanovic. Beverley, along with Kendrick Nunn and a future first-round pick, are reportedly what LA wants to send to Detroit in exchange for Bogdanovic. Should this come to pass, Pat Bev would reportedly prefer a move back to the Minnesota Timberwolves:

“Should Beverley ultimately get moved to a rebuilding situation like the Pistons, the grizzled guard has a desire to return to Minnesota, sources said, should he reach free agency via buyout,” Fischer wrote.

Beverley made quite an impact on the Timberwolves last season, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Minnesota decides to bring him back — especially if he’s willing to sign a veteran’s minimum deal. Pat Bev has a lot of love for the Wolves and the city of Minnesota and it now seems plausible that he ends up finishing his season with them.