LeBron James’ legendary work ethic continues to leave a lasting impression, with Luka Doncic’s father, Sasa, reportedly among those recently in awe of his dedication. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Sasa Doncic was particularly struck by James’ pregame routine before the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Golden State Warriors last Thursday.

James, now in his 22nd NBA season, took to the court for his usual pregame warmups a full four hours before tip-off. Despite his status as the league’s oldest active player at 40 years old, he maintained the meticulous approach that has defined his career.

According to Amick, those who witnessed the moment noted the strong impression James made on Doncic’s family, including Sasa, as they sat near the court. The report adds that there was a clear sense of “respect and amazement” as Sasa repeatedly turned to watch James go through his routine.

James’ preparation translated into a dominant performance later that night. He recorded a season-high 42 points, a season-high 17 rebounds, and eight assists, leading the Lakers to a 120-112 victory over the Warriors. His scoring output placed him alongside Michael Jordan as the only other player in NBA history to record a 40-point game at age 40 or older.

LeBron James' sustained excellence fuels Lakers' rise as Luka Doncic makes debut

Even at this stage of his career, James remains one of the league’s most productive stars. Across 47 games this season, he is averaging 24.4 points, nine assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 51.7% from the field and 39.2% from three-point range. His ability to sustain high-level production has been a key factor in the Lakers' push up the Western Conference standings.

The moment underscored the level of dedication that has allowed James to maintain an elite level of play deep into his career. His regimen has long been a point of admiration among players, coaches, and analysts, and it now appears to have left an impression on Doncic’s family as well.

The Los Angeles Lakers debuted Luka Doncic on Monday in a 133-132 win over the Utah Jazz after acquiring him from the Dallas Mavericks in a February 2 trade. The five-time All-Star contributed 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists in 24 minutes while finishing with a plus/minus of +14. His addition adds another dimension to a Lakers squad that has been surging in the standings.

Following the win, Los Angeles improved to 32-19 on the season, securing the fourth seed in the Western Conference. The team sits just 1.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the third seed and is tied with them in the loss column. With James continuing to lead the way and Doncic now in the fold, the Lakers remain a serious contender as the regular season progresses.