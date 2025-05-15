The New York Knicks may not have closed out the Boston Celtics in Game 5, but history was made by one of their own. Jalen Brunson passed the late Kobe Bryant for the most fourth-quarter points scored in playoff history.

On Wednesday, Brunson finished the game with 22 points and six assists. Good enough to reach 102 playoff points, surpassing Bryant with 100.

Bryant achieved that feat twice in 2001 and 2003.

Most 4th quarter points through 10 NBA playoff games in the last 30 seasons: 102 points — Jalen Brunson ('25)

Most 4th quarter points through 10 NBA playoff games in the last 30 seasons: 102 points — Jalen Brunson ('25)

100 points — Kobe Bryant ('01, '03)

The Celtics prolonged the series by defeating the Knicks 127-102. Game 6 is scheduled for Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Brunson is a catalyst for the Knicks during this postseason. He is averaging 32 points and eight assists per game.

After winning Game 4, Brunson sent a message to the Knicks they didn't have time to celebrate. Brunson had a double-double of 39 points and 12 assists.

Consequently, he has risen to the occasion in the fourth quarter. Brunson averaged 6.4 points per game in the fourth quarter this season.

Brunson scored 9 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter in Game 2 against the Celtics. Inevitably, his ability to be there in the critical moments evokes at least one comparison to Bryant.

Jalen Brunson is Kobe-esque

Brunson adopts a “Mamba Mentality,” much like Bryant. His confidence and strong will enables him to come through in the clutch.

Bryant remained calm and cool under pressure, almost as if he relished the pressure. The same holds true for Brunson.

He was named the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year for shooting 51% in clutch shots this season. Brunson's laser-focused attitude resonates with the Knicks and throughout the league.

Even on poor shooting days, he has an uncanny ability to want to get better. The Knicks wouldn't be where they are without Brunson.

In truth, they have plenty of assets. However, they don't get to contend for the Conference Finals if he isn't there.